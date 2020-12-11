Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coach: Leipzig forward Hwang felt 'almost dead' with virus

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan felt almost dead for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said FridayHwang tested positive last month after returning to Germany from the South Korean national teams friendly games in Austria against Mexico and Qatar.

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:01 IST
Coach: Leipzig forward Hwang felt 'almost dead' with virus

South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan felt ''almost dead'' for a week when he was infected with the coronavirus, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday

Hwang tested positive last month after returning to Germany from the South Korean national team's friendly games in Austria against Mexico and Qatar. Nagelsmann said Hwang has only been able to manage a seriously reduced training program since then and won't be available to play for Leipzig until next month at the earliest

''It was the case that he had the full range of symptoms. I spoke with him briefly and he said, 'For the first seven days, I was almost dead.' That's exactly how he put it,'' Nagelsmann said. ''It wasn't going well for him and therefore you have to be careful. Everyone knows about the virus that when you get back (into training) too early that it can be dangerous for the organs, for the heart most of all. So caution is advised.'' Hwang signed for Leipzig after scoring 16 goals and setting up 22 more for Salzburg last season. Since moving to the German club, he has scored once in seven games.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

East Bengal file complaint with AIFF against refereeing

A day after SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that he feels his side is playing against 12 men in every game, the club lodged a complaint with the All India Football Federation AIFF against the standards of refereeing in the ongo...

Two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels: MEA on Ladakh standoff with China.

Two sides have continued to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels MEA on Ladakh standoff with China....

Boy kidnapped for Rs 50 lakh ransom in UP's Maharajganj

A six-year-old boy has been kidnapped from a village in Uttar Pradeshs Maharajganj district and a ransom of Rs 50 lakh demanded from his parents, police said on Friday. Deepak, son of Piyush Gupta, was playing games on a mobile phone outsid...

Odisha Lokayukta directs vigilance to probe into corruption charges against MLA

The Lokayukta on Friday directed the state Vigilance to probe into the corruption charges made against arrested Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Kumar Panigrahi. The Lokayukta has also asked the Vigilance Directorate to conduct a preliminary inquiry ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020