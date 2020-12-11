Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI ethics officer sends notice to TNCA chief Rupa Gurunath

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath has been sent a notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ethics officer DK Jain after a complaint was filed by petitioner Sanjeev Gupta for her alleged conflict of interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:15 IST
BCCI ethics officer sends notice to TNCA chief Rupa Gurunath
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath has been sent a notice by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ethics officer DK Jain after a complaint was filed by petitioner Sanjeev Gupta for her alleged conflict of interest. While the TNCA chief has been asked to reply by December 24, the issue raised by Gupta is that apart from being the president of the association, she is also linked to companies related to owners and directors of IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

In the letter, Jain has said: "Take notice that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (for short "the BCCI") under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as "conflict of interest" on your part. You may file your written response to the accompanying complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 24th December 2020, with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, Mumbai for further proceedings in the matter. "Take further notice that on your failure to respond to the present notice, the Ethics Officer shall be constrained to proceed in your absence, without giving any further opportunity of filing a response to the Complaint, to you."

Rupa became the first woman to become president of a cricket association in India when she was elected as the TNCA chief last year. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the BCCI, to enable the board to file its response to the accompanying complaint. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP supporters among leading beef exporters: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged BJP supporters were among the leading beef exporters in the country, as he attacked the ruling party in Karnataka over the contentious anti-cow slaughter bill, terming it draconian and u...

Polls to 14,234 gram panchayats in Maha to be held on Jan 15

Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats spread across 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra will be held on January 15. State Election Commissioner UPS Madan made the announcement on Friday.With this, the election code of conduct came int...

It is our expectation further discussions will help both sides achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution: MEA on border standoff.

It is our expectation further discussions will help both sides achieve an agreement on a mutually acceptable solution MEA on border standoff....

ED arrests cryptocurrency trader in Chinese online betting scam case

The ED has arrested a cryptocurrency trader in connection with its money laundering probe linked to an online Chinese betting scam case that is estimated to be over Rs 1,100 crore, the central agency said on Friday. It said Naisar Kothari, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020