Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bottas leads in 2nd practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Mercedes driver was .2 seconds ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton and .77 seconds clear of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.The session was interrupted near the end when the back of Kimi Raikkonens Alfa Romeo car caught fire after he pulled over to the side of the track. Earlier Friday, Verstappen was quickest ahead of Bottas and Renault driver Esteban Ocon in the first practice session, while Hamilton was fifth.

PTI | Yasisland | Updated: 11-12-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 21:02 IST
Bottas leads in 2nd practice for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time Friday in the second practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver was .2 seconds ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton and .77 seconds clear of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

The session was interrupted near the end when the back of Kimi Raikkonen's Alfa Romeo car caught fire after he pulled over to the side of the track. The veteran Finnish driver emerged unscathed and he even helped firefighters put out of blaze, pointing a fire extinguisher at the flames and then advising the track marshals where to aim.

When the session restarted with five minutes left, Hamilton encountered a problem with his gears and could not drive. His team mechanics had to remove the car because it was stuck in front of the Haas garage, preventing their two cars from getting out. Earlier Friday, Verstappen was quickest ahead of Bottas and Renault driver Esteban Ocon in the first practice session, while Hamilton was fifth. The seven-time F1 champion, who missed the last race after testing positive for the coronavirus, struggled early in the session with a brake sensor issue which needed fixing in the team garage.

A third practice will be held Saturday ahead of qualifying under floodlights at the Yas Marina circuit..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...

European shares break 5-week winning streak; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

European shares slipped on Friday, ending an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid 0.8, extending...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020