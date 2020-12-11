Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patrick Reed shoots 8-under, takes 2-stroke lead in Dubai

Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:26 IST
Patrick Reed shoots 8-under, takes 2-stroke lead in Dubai

Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 Friday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the season-ending World Tour Championship. Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title on the European Tour, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind after back-to-back rounds of 68. The Englishman, now the projected No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys. Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrell Hatton (68) share third place at 7 under, while 2017 Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood (69) has a share of fifth place.

Reed had an opening 70 but started strong on Friday with five birdies on the front nine. He bogeyed the 12th hole. ''Any time you shoot 8-under par you're always happy,'' the 30-year-old Reed said. ''I feel like today I got off to a little better start than I did yesterday and the putter was working a little bit.'' Reed said he ''tightened it up'' after a few iron shots fell short on Thursday.

''I was able to hit the ball a little closer, give myself more opportunities and seeing the lines a little better today,'' he said. The race to be Europe's No. 1 golfer in the 2020 season is wide open because there are so many points at stake in Dubai.

Fitzpatrick, who won in Dubai in 2016, said he loves the course and that he's a better player today. ''Obviously, I know what it takes,'' he said. ''But at the same time, it's four years ago now. But things change, my game changes, different swing thoughts. Honestly, after the first two days I don't want to jinx myself, touch wood here, but I definitely feel like my swing was way better these first two days than it was the year I won.'' Collin Morikawa (70), the PGA Championship winner, is eight strokes back, tied for 21st.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland's Varadkar hopes for Brexit deal in "a few days"

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday that he would not be surprised if negotiations between Britain and the European Union drag on for a few more days and there is a last-minute trade deal.Its very often the case that the...

UPDATE 2-British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

British stocks drop as prospect of no-deal Brexit grows

London-listed shares ended lower on Friday as investors prepared for Britain to leave the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, while Rolls-Royce tumbled after it downgraded this years forecast. The blue-chip FTSE 100 shed 0.8...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the glob...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020