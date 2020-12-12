Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Chelsea's Havertz says returning from COVID-19 was a challenge

Germany international Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen during the close season for a reported 71 million pounds ($93.85 million), tested positive for the novel coronavirus in November and missed three matches. The 21-year-old has since recovered and started the London side's last three games in all competitions but said beating the virus was a tough challenge even for a youngster like him.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 01:29 IST
Soccer-Chelsea's Havertz says returning from COVID-19 was a challenge

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has said that contracting COVID-19 opened his eyes to the debilitating effect the virus can have on people and left him with such severe fatigue that he felt like he had not played soccer before. Germany international Havertz, who joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen during the close season for a reported 71 million pounds ($93.85 million), tested positive for the novel coronavirus in November and missed three matches.

The 21-year-old has since recovered and started the London side's last three games in all competitions but said beating the virus was a tough challenge even for a youngster like him. "It was like a very bad flu for me so now I know it is very bad for people. Before I sometimes thought, 'OK it's not so bad' but now I get it and I know for older people and people who had illnesses before it can be bad," Havertz told the BBC.

"We all have to look out for each other. It was personally hard. When you do nothing for 2-1/2 weeks and then you start training again, you feel like you've never played football before. For me it took two to three weeks to get back to 100%. "Now I've started three games and I'm feeling good. It takes a lot of time, it took around 1-1/2 months for me to get back but now I think I'm fit again and can start to attack again."

Havertz has started eight games in the Premier League this season scoring once. He netted a hat-trick in his lone League Cup match against Barnsley in September. Chelsea, who are third in the league with 22 points from 11 games, visit Everton on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7565 pounds)

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Drug combination improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes; five genes linked to severe disease

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Two-drug combo improves COVID-19 pneumonia outcomes For h...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

Trump aide Meadows urges FDA's Hahn to approve vaccine by Friday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged U.S. Food and Drug Administration head Stephen Hahn to authorize Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine by Friday and quipped that he should prepare to resign if not, a senior administration official said...

U.S. Congress passes bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

The U.S. Senate, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, unanimously approved a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020