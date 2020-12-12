Left Menu
Tour match: Gill's fifty extends India's lead to 197 runs

After the fiery performance by the Indian pacers, batsman Shubman Gill's half-century on the second day of the ongoing day-night warm-up game extended the side's lead to 197 runs against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

India batsman Shubman Gill (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After the fiery performance by the Indian pacers, batsman Shubman Gill's half-century on the second day of the ongoing day-night warm-up game extended the side's lead to 197 runs against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened for the visiting team in the second innings. Shaw (3) failed to make a mark again and was sent back to the pavilion in the same fashion as in the first innings. Concussion substitute Mark Steketee claimed the first wicket of the session.

He replaced pacer Harry Conway, who was hit on the helmet on the first day. Cricket Australia confirmed that the pacer would not be taking any further part in the match. Gill joined Agarwal in the middle. The duo played cautiously and stitched a 104-run stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Gill smashed a half-century in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries.

Mitchell Swepson sent Gill back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 65 runs. Hanuma Vihari is yet to open the scoring while Agarwal is unbeaten at 38 runs. India were at 111/2 in 27 overs after the conclusion of the first session.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane-led side bundled out for 194 in their first essay, the Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day. While Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line.

For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38-ball 32. But unfortunately for him, there was no support whatsoever from the other end as even all-rounder Cameron Green who hit a century in the last warm-up game had to be substituted after he was hit on the head by a straight drive from Bumrah. His concussion substitute Patrick Rowe remained unbeaten on seven as Joe Burns failed to open his innings. This after he managed scores of 4 and 0 in the previous game in Adelaide. Brief Scores: India 194, 111/2 (Gill 65, Mayank Agarwal 38*; Steketee 1/33, Swepson 1/8); Australia A 108 (Saini 3/19, Shami 3/29). (ANI)

