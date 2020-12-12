Left Menu
Tour match: Gill ticking all technical boxes in style, says Jaffer

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Saturday praised Shubman Gill's knock in the second innings of the ongoing three-day pink-ball practice game against Australia, saying that the batter is ticking all the boxes in some style.

12-12-2020
Indian batsman Shubman Gill (Photo/ Wasim Jaffer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Saturday praised Shubman Gill's knock in the second innings of the ongoing three-day pink-ball practice game against Australia, saying that the batter is ticking all the boxes in some style. "Straight bat, high elbow, head still, getting on top of the bounce, @RealShubmanGill ticking the technical boxes and in some style too," tweeted Jaffer.

Gill's half-century on the second day of the ongoing day-night warm-up game extended the side's lead to 197 runs against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened for the visiting team in the second innings. Shaw (3) failed to make a mark again and was sent back to the pavilion in the same fashion as in the first innings. Gill then joined Agarwal in the middle. The duo played cautiously and stitched a 104-run stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Gill smashed a half-century in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Mitchell Swepson finally sent Gill back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 65 runs. India were at 111/2 in 27 overs after the conclusion of the first session.

Earlier, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side was bundled out for 194 in their first innings. Gill had scored 43 runs in the first innings as well. The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.

Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line. For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38-ball 32. (ANI)

