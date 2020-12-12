Left Menu
Gambhir, Laxman, Harbhajan wishes Yuvraj Singh as he turns 39

Wishes pour in for former India all-rounder and 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh as he turned 39 on Saturday.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Wishes pour in for former India all-rounder and 2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh as he turned 39 on Saturday. His former teammates Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh among others took to Twitter to extend their birthday greetings to the southpaw.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, "Wishing India's man of both world cups and my dear brother @YUVSTRONG12 a very happy birthday! Your journey has been an inspiration for millions Prince! Stay healthy and happy always!" "Happy birthday brother @YUVSTRONG12 #SixerKing #HappyBirthdayYuvi," Harbhajan tweeted.

Former batsman Laxman termed the left-hander as inspiration and said he carries everlasting joy and happiness with him. "Warm Birthday wishes to a friend who is an inspiration and who has given all of us hope, everlasting joy and happiness. May God shower you with blessings today and always @YUVSTRONG12," he tweeted.

Former all-rounder Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket in August this year alongside MS Dhoni, also extended his greetings to Yuvraj on his birthday. "Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa @YUVSTRONG12. May you be the healthiest & happiest always. Keep shining & keep inspiring us forever. Here is to all our wonderful memories on & off the field.#HappyBirthdayYuvi," Raina tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Yuvraj took to social media to announce that rather than celebrating his birthday this year, he wished for a speedy resolution of the ongoing conflict between farmers and the Central government. He also distanced himself from remarks made by his father Yograj Singh endorsing the sportspersons returning their awards to support the agitation. Yuvraj announced retirement from all forms of cricket on June 10 last year. In a career that spanned over 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests, Yuvraj imprinted his place in the echelons of cricket as a player who could pretty much win matches for his side either through his electric fielding, deceptive bowling or fierce batting. (ANI)

