NZ vs WI, 2nd Test: Fortunate to play with Tim, Trent and Wagner, says Jamieson

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who picked his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Saturday, feels very fortunate to play alongside some of the greatest Kiwi fast bowlers. Jamieson ran riot and tormented West Indies' middle-order in the ongoing second Test. The 25-year-old helped reduce West Indies to 124 for 8 and said that New Zealand's "world-class" bowling attack featuring Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Neil Wagner has made his job a little easier as a bowler.

"You look at Tim and Trent and Wags and the way they've gone about their business in the last eight-ten years and it's nothing short of world-class. And I think for me, firstly to be in the environment around those guys, I learn so much," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jamieson as saying. "And then to come in and bowl off the back of what those guys are doing, it sort of makes my job a little easier. I just consider myself very fortunate to play in the same team as those guys and play in the same era as three of New Zealand's greatest-ever quicks," he added.

Jamieson revealed that all-rounder Daryl Mitchell advised him to bowl an inswinger after he got his first wicket of the day. "Yeah, managed a wicket early and then I think it was Daryl Mitchell that said, 'Try a big innie (inswinger),' and it worked and so that was probably his wicket more than mine really," said Jamieson. New Zealand scored 460 in the first innings, owing to knocks of 174 and 66 from Henry Nicholls and Neil Wagner. In response to the Kiwi total, the visitors ended the second day at 124/8, still trailing Kiwis by 336 runs. (ANI)