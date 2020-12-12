JKNRC: Ashwin Datta, Amir Sayed steal the show

Coimbatore, Dec 12 (PTI): Ashwin Datta and Amir Sayed shone in the Formula LGB4 class and JK Tyre Novice Cup respectively in the opening round of the 23rd JK TyreFMSCI National Racing Championship (JKNRC) here on Saturday. The 16-year old Sayed from Kottayam proved his class winning all four races with ease in the Novice Cup.

Even as the others struggled to tackle the tricky and slow first corner, Sayed, despite limited track time, handled it with ease. In fact, he turned it to his advantage winning both the races on Friday in a commanding manner. He further shifted top gear to win two more races on Saturday. The Formula LGB4, the premier class, saw Datta of Dark Don Racing clinch a rare double. Vishnu Prasad delivered for his team (MSport) winning the opening race on Friday. But the experienced driver from Chennai found it hot in the second race on Saturday as Datta drove brilliantly.

The race witnessed some nervy moments as there were quite a few spins. The safety car came in time and again but Ashwin kept his cool right through to win it much to the joy of his team.

Of course, he completed the race under the yellow flag as the safety car had come in for the fourth time. In the second race, it was MSport stars Raghul Rangasamy who held the advantage at the start before his car let him down midway. Vishnu cashed in on the chance and moved ahead.

It was a fight between Vishnu and Datta from there. Even as the former was building a sizeable lead and looked well set for a double, came the safety car in with just two laps to go.

Datta grabbed the opportunity with both hands and even managed to get past Vishnu in the second corner. Vishnu pressed the pedal hard for one last time but Datta played it smart and clean to finish the day on a good note.