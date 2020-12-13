Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Shibuno learning to live with celebrity

Shibuno, who is known for her solid all-round game and magnetic personality, was dubbed the 'Smiling Cinderella' after the breakthrough win, which catapulted her to fame in her native Japan and beyond. The 22-year-old said the attention that came from her TV appearances has not impacted her play but did require an adjustment on a personal level.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 06:15 IST
Golf-Shibuno learning to live with celebrity

Hinako Shibuno said on Saturday she is learning to live with the overnight celebrity she gained after coming out of nowhere to win last year's Women's British Open in her first LPGA event. Shibuno, who is known for her solid all-round game and magnetic personality, was dubbed the 'Smiling Cinderella' after the breakthrough win, which catapulted her to fame in her native Japan and beyond.

The 22-year-old said the attention that came from her TV appearances has not impacted her play but did require an adjustment on a personal level. "Appearing on the TV show and stuff like that does not affect my golf performance at all," she told reporters after the third round of the U.S. Women's Open, where she holds a one stroke lead.

"However, once I became a celebrity, and celebrity status, it makes it difficult to be myself. "So just recently I was able to get rid of my shell, so to speak, so that I can be myself again."

The lack of attention might actually been hindering her at the year's final major, where no fans are allowed at Houston's Champions Golf Club due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Last year when I won the major, there was a large number of people out in front of me because of the audience.

"That gave me power and it's easy for me to get the momentum as well. "Now there's no people, no audience and it's very difficult for me to get any momentum, because when I get a run of birdies, when I get the birdie, it's silence."

If she can hold on for the win on Sunday, it will be anything but silent back in Japan and she can expect the spotlight to intensify. Aside from Shibuno, the only Japanese to win a major golf tournament was Hisako "Chako" Higuchi in 1977.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panama reports record 2,806 new coronavirus cases

Panama registered a record 2,806 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number in the Central American country to 190,585, while deaths climbed by 22 to 3,331 overall, the health ministry said in a statement.The r...

UK ministers warn supermarkets to stockpile food on no-deal Brexit fears - Sunday Times

British ministers have warned supermarkets to stockpile food amid possibilities of a no-deal Brexit, with shortages feared as talks with the European Union remain deadlocked, The Sunday Times newspaper reported httpsbit.ly2W9lP3J.UK Prime M...

Golf-Shibuno learning to live with celebrity

Hinako Shibuno said on Saturday she is learning to live with the overnight celebrity she gained after coming out of nowhere to win last years Womens British Open in her first LPGA event. Shibuno, who is known for her solid all-round game an...

Golf-Shibuno stumbles but holds onto U.S. Women's Open lead

Overnight leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan put in her shakiest round yet at the U.S. Womens Open on Saturday but still managed to maintain a one stroke lead heading into the final round of the major championship.The 2019 British Open champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020