Soccer-Columbus' Zelarayan named MLS Cup MVP

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 09:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was named the 2020 MLS Cup's Most Valuable Player (MVP) after scoring twice and providing an assist as his side thumped defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday. The Argentine playmaker, who arrived from Tigres in the offseason in a deal worth a reported $7 million, opened the scoring in the 25th minute when he fired a low-volley past Seattle keeper Stefan Frei.

The 28-year-old turned provider for the second goal, finding Derrick Etienne Jr. in space, with the Haitian winger unleashing a curling effort past Frei into the far corner. Zelarayan netted his second in the 82nd minute after neat wing play from Luis Diaz to become the second player in MLS Cup history to be involved in three goals in a final after the Crew's Guillermo Barros Schelotto in 2008.

Zelarayan is the third Argentine to win the award after Schelotto in 2008 and Portland Timbers' Diego Valeri in 2015.

