Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Westwood crowned European number one, Fitzpatrick wins in Dubai

The European Tour have done an incredible job to pick the season up again from July and have tournaments on every week," Westwood, who made five birdies and had one bogey, said. "The culmination of it all here, it was a great finish, sat there watching it.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:28 IST
Golf-Westwood crowned European number one, Fitzpatrick wins in Dubai

Englishman Lee Westwood was crowned Europe's number one golfer for the third time in his career with a second-placed finish on Sunday behind compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick, who won the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship. Westwood won the Harry Vardon Trophy again 20 years after he first lifted it, with a steady final-round 68 at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai to go 14-under for the tournament and finish one stroke behind Fitzpatrick, who took home $3 million for his victory.

Westwood won $2 million for finishing at the top of the Race to Dubai leaderboard, while overnight co-leader Patrick Reed lost the chance to become the first American to claim the honour as he ended tied in third place with Viktor Hovland at 13-under. "It's been a bizarre season... The European Tour have done an incredible job to pick the season up again from July and have tournaments on every week," Westwood, who made five birdies and had one bogey, said.

"The culmination of it all here, it was a great finish, sat there watching it. Thrills and spills, the Race to Dubai up for grabs and the tournament up for grabs. "It's been 20 years since I sat there at Valderrama, to win the Order of Merit as it was then. It's not getting any easier, I'm not getting any younger."

Westwood said he would love to play in the Ryder Cup again, with the event pushed to next year due to the COVID-19 crisis. "At some point I'm hoping the captaincy is going to be offered," Westwood added. "I've played 10 Ryder Cups, at certain times you have to move into different chapters of your life. If I did qualify, I would give it my all and be ready for it."

Fitzpatrick, who had a share of the lead before the final round, began with birdies on the opening four holes and added a further gain before the turn and finished steadily to seal his first Rolex Series win.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP lodges complaint against Kerala CM for announcing free Covid-19 vaccine amid local body polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for violating the code of conduct amid local body elections and promising voters of free Covid-19 vaccine, s...

3,717 new coronavirus cases in Maha; 3,083 recover, 70 die

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally on Sunday increased to 18,80,416 with the addition of 3,717 cases, the state health department said. The virus claimed the lives of 70 patients, which pushed the fatality count in the state to 48,209, it said.A t...

Parts Kashmir of record sub-zero minimum temps; Gulmarg coldest at minus 7.6 deg C

Half of the weather stations in Kashmir valley recorded sub-zero night temperatures with the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg being the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday registering a low of minus 7.6 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam touris...

Delhi reports 1,984 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths

As many as 1,984 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of confirmed cases in the national capital to 6,07,454, the Delhi health department informed on Sunday. According to the department, Delhi reported 33 deaths i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020