Soccer-Inter fight back late to win 3-1 at Cagliari
Romelu Lukaku broke away to score a third in stoppage time as Inter moved back into second place with 24 points from 11 games, two behind leaders AC Milan who play at home against Parma later on Sunday.Reuters | Cagliari | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:19 IST
Inter Milan scored three times in the last 15 minutes as they came from behind to win 3-1 at Cagliari in a dramatic Serie A match on Sunday. Inter, knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday after finishing bottom of their group, missed a flurry of chances in the first half hour, and Riccardo Sottil made them pay when he volleyed midtable Cagliari ahead in the 42nd minute.
The visitors lost their way after the break but levelled out of the blue when Nicolo Barella volleyed home against his old club in the 77th minute before substitute Danilo D'Ambrosio headed a second seven minutes later, less than a minute after coming on. Romelu Lukaku broke away to score a third in stoppage time as Inter moved back into second place with 24 points from 11 games, two behind leaders AC Milan who play at home against Parma later on Sunday. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
