Soccer-Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre after Stuttgart defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Lucien Favre following Saturday's 5-1 loss at home to promoted VfB Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

"We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past 2-1/2 years, in which he and his team won two runner-up championships. As a professional and as a person, Lucien Favre is beyond any doubt," Dortmund chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said in a statement https://www.bvb.de/News/Uebersicht/Borussia-Dortmund-trennt-sich-von-Lucien-Favre. Favre, who previously worked at Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchenglabdach in the Bundesliga, had taken over two years ago.

But Borussia Dortmund have failed to seriously challenge Bayern Munich for the domestic title, and Favre's contract ran out this summer. The side had also failed to win any of their last three league games, dropping to fifth in the league. They have, however, advanced to the Champions League round of 16.

Assistant coach Edin Terzic will be in charge until the end of the season, the club said. "It is very difficult to take this step," said Borussia sports director Michael Zorc. "But we believe because of the negative developments lately that there is a need to act."