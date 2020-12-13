Motor racing-Verstappen wins from pole in Abu Dhabi

Motor racing-Verstappen wins from pole in Abu DhabiReuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 20:23 IST
Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday.
Champions Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third.
Verstappen's success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old Dutch driver's second victory of the season and 10th of his career.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dutch
- Valtteri Bottas
- Max Verstappen
- Lewis Hamilton
ALSO READ
Cosmos Malabaricus highlighting Kerala’s history based on 17th century Dutch records to be launched
Huge potential for furthering Indo-Dutch economic ties: India’s envoy Venu Rajamony
Dutch make masks mandatory as new coronavirus cases taper
Shell faces Dutch court as climate change activists demand end to emissions
Shell faces Dutch court as climate change activists demand end to emissions