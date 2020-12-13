Left Menu
Motor racing-Verstappen wins from pole in Abu Dhabi

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 20:23 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen wins from pole in Abu Dhabi
Max Verstappen won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix from pole position for Red Bull on Sunday.

Champions Mercedes completed the podium places in a processional race with Valtteri Bottas second and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton third.

Verstappen's success under the Yas Marina floodlights ended a run of six successive Abu Dhabi Grand Prix wins by Mercedes and was the 23-year-old Dutch driver's second victory of the season and 10th of his career.

