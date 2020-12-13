The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-ATH-COE-RACISM Gestures against racism fine but can't be in detriment of others' right to celebrate: Coe By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) World Athletics President Sebastian Coe says he is happy to ''accommodate'' athletes expressing their views against issues like racism but made it clear that such gestures should not infringe on other sportspersons' right to celebrate their moments of glory.

SPO-BCCI-MUSHTAQ Mushtaq Ali T20 from Jan 10-31, decision on other events after group stage: BCCI to states By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The BCCI will start its much-delayed domestic season with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10 to 31 in six different states where bio-secure hubs will be created. SPO-CRI-IND-PRACTICE Pink Ball Warm Up: Ben and Jack shine in drawn game but India end with lot of positives Sydney, Dec 13 (PTI) The Indian cricket team will head into the first day-night Test against Australia with a lot of optimism and happy selection dilemmas, having managed to tick most of the boxes before drawing the three-day pink-ball dress rehearsal against Australia A here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IND-STARC Starc's return will be huge for pink ball Test: Hazlewood Adelaide, Dec 13 (PTI) Australian team will be bolstered by the return of Mitchell Starc for the first Test against India as the senior speedster has been phenomenal in pink ball games, said his pace bowling partner Josh Hazlewood. SPO-CRI-KULDEEP-AUS Kuldeep backs himself ahead of Adelaide day-nighter, says spinners ''difficult to read'' under lights Sydney, Dec 13 (PTI) Backing his case, Kuldeep Yadav reckons it may not be a bad idea to play him in the series-opening day-night Test against Australia, as batsmen often find spinners ''difficult to read'' under lights.

SPO-CRI-IND-VIHARI I feel more sure about my game: Vihari Sydney, Dec 13 (PTI) The reticent Hanuma Vihari has slowly but surely cemented his place in the Indian Test team and is confident of contributing to the team's cause, saying he is well-equipped to execute plans in the traditional format. SPO-CRI-ROGERS-PUCOVSKI Pucovski needs to face own fears regarding short ball: Coach Rogers Sydney, Dec 13 (PTI) Former Australia opener and A team assistant coach Chris Rogers feels that concussed opener Will Pucovski will have to face his fears with regards the short ball if he wants to be ready for the Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne.

SPO-TENNIS-LD ANKITA Ankita wins ITF doubles title in Dubai Dubai, Dec 13 (PTI) Top Indian tennis player Ankita Raina won her third doubles title of the pandemic-hit 2020 season, clinching the Al Habtoor challenge with Ekaterine Gorgodze here. SPO-CRI-GILCHRIST-SMITH Gilchrist calls for clarity over Smith's leadership role Sydney, Dec 13 (PTI) Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist has urged the national selectors to end all speculations around Steve Smith's captaincy, saying that the ex-skipper should be named vice-captain if they want him back at the top job.

SPO-CRI-WAQAR-BABAR Babar's ouster a major setback for us: Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Karachi, Dec 13 (PTI) Pakistan's bowling coach Waqar Younis on Sunday termed the ouster of top batsman and captain, Babar Azam, from the upcoming T20 series in New Zealand a big blow to the touring side. SPO-ISL-NEUFC NorthEast remain unbeaten after tame draw against Chennaiyin Vasco, Dec 13 (PTI) NorthEast United extended their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League after a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-U19-WC-LD QUALIFIERS ICC announces rescheduled qualification path to 2022 U-19 World Cup Dubai, Dec 13 (PTI) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a rescheduled qualification pathway to the 2022 under-19 men's World Cup in the West Indies during which 33 teams will compete for five spots in the tournament proper. SPO-ISL-MUMBAI-PREVIEW ISL: Lobera looks to extend winning streak as Coyle eyes another upset Bambolim, Dec 13 (PTI) Table-toppers Mumbai City FC would look to continue their winning streak when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Monday..