Golf-U.S. Women's Open final round suspended until Monday

The U.S. Women's Open, the oldest women's golf major in its 75th year, was rescheduled from June to December due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being held without spectators.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 02:12 IST
The final round of the U.S. Women's Open in Houston has been suspended until Monday due to dangerous weather conditions, tournament officials said. Thunderstorms forced play to stop on Sunday morning before play was called off at the Champions Golf Club for the remainder of the day.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno, who is gunning for her second major title, has a one stroke lead over American Amy Olson heading into the final 18 holes. The U.S. Women's Open, the oldest women's golf major in its 75th year, was rescheduled from June to December due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is being held without spectators.

