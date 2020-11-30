Left Menu
Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as Director of OMB

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 07:29 IST
US President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, a top position inside the White House responsible for managing the administration's budget, according to local media reports on Sunday. If confirmed by the United States Senate, Tanden (50) would be the first woman of color to head the influential Office of Management and Budget at the White House. Tanden is currently chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress.

Tanden’s nomination is a part of Biden plan to build a team of liberal and centrist economic advisers to serve alongside planned Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen, The Wall Street Journal said. Nomination of Tanden, Yellen and others are expected to be announced soon, multiple news reports said. Cecilia Rouse, a Princeton University labor economist, is likely to be named the chairwoman of Council of Economic Advisers. Rouse, an African-American, would be the first woman of color to chair the council, which will play a key role in advising the president on the economy, which has been ailing since the coronavirus pandemic struck the country, throwing tens of millions out of work, The Washington Post said.

Biden also plans to nominate Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo, as Deputy Treasury Secretary and name Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey as members of his Council of Economic Advisors. The announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday. “The announcement -- which will include Mr. Biden’s decision to name Janet L. Yellen, the former Federal Reserve chair, as Treasury secretary -- will culminate in several women in top economic roles, including the first Black woman to lead the Council of Economic Advisers,” The New York Times reported.

“With the picks, Mr Biden is showcasing a commitment to diversity in his advisers and sending a clear message that economic policymaking in his administration will be shaped by liberal thinkers with a strong focus on worker empowerment as a tool for economic growth,” the daily said. Brian Deese, a former Obama economic aide who helped lead that administration’s efforts to bail out the American automotive industry, to lead the National Economic Council, the daily said.

According to The Washington Post, Tanden will be under pressure from conservatives to rein in government spending but will probably play an instrumental role in crafting the Biden administration’s response to the current economic downturn. She was a close ally of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and helped pass the Affordable Care Act under Obama, the daily said..

