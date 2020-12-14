Have great moves in store if Aus plan to dish out 'chin music', says Gill

India batsman Shubman Gill has said that the Virat Kohli-led side has the ability to dish out quality bouncers and now the trend has changed of India being on the receiving end of 'chin music'. The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India, beginning on December 17 will be played at the Adelaide Oval and it would be a day-night contest. Australia has the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

"There was a time when (Indian) players had a reputation of not being too aggressive, and people would take that for granted when sledging. Things have changed now. Every character is different, some people like to keep quiet and not react while for others, engaging in a verbal-battle eggs them on to do better," the official website of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) quoted Gill as saying. "For me, I'm neither the kind to always keep quiet, nor the type to keep going at the opposition. But if the plan is to make us dance to their chin music, be rest assured we've got plenty of great moves in store," he added.

When asked about the challenge of playing Australia in their own backyard, Gill said: "It's quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it. As a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as your confidence gets a major boost if you manage to score runs here." The 21-year-old Gill has impressed in the two practice games he played for the Indians. In the second practice game that was played with the pink ball, Gill registered scores of 43 and 65 against Australia A.

The right-handed batsman also played one ODI of the three-match series against Australia, and he managed to score 33 runs in that match. In this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), Gill scored 440 runs in 14 matches for KKR.