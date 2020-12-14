Left Menu
Soccer-Barca to face PSG in Champions League last 16

Barcelona will face Paris St Germain while title holders Bayern Munich are up against Italy's Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League after UEFA's draw was held on Monday. Premier League champions Liverpool will play last year's semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

Atletico Madrid will face Chelsea and Manchester City will take on Borussia Moenchengladbach. Italian champions Juventus will face Porto, Sevilla play Borussia Dortmund and Serie A club Atalanta take on Real Madrid.

The two legged ties will be played from Feb. 16.

