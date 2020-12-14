Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-United to face La Liga leaders in Europa League

Manchester United have been handed a tough draw in the Europa League last 32 knockout stage where they will face current Spanish league leaders Real Sociedad.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:22 IST
Soccer-United to face La Liga leaders in Europa League

Manchester United have been handed a tough draw in the Europa League last 32 knockout stage where they will face current Spanish league leaders Real Sociedad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished third in their Champions League group and dropped into the second tier competition after last week's defeat by RB Leipzig.

The clash with Sociedad will see United come up against former Manchester City favourite David Silva, now back in his homeland where he has inspired Sociedad to their excellent start to the domestic season. The draw also produced a clash between two former European champions with AC Milan facing Serbia's Red Star Belgrade while French league leaders Lille face Ajax Amsterdam in a fascinating tie.

Premier League strugglers Arsenal also have a tough draw against Portugal's Benfica but their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who are top of the league, will be happier with their tie against Austrian club Wolfsberger.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tatas 'interested' in Air India

Tata Group is seeking to board Air India again after nearly seven decades, with the salt-to-software conglomerate set to participate in the bidding process for the national carrier, sources said on Monday. The last date for submission of Ex...

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,83,365 with 2,949 fresh cases; 60 new deaths take toll to 48,269: Health department.

Maharashtras COVID-19 tally rises to 18,83,365 with 2,949 fresh cases 60 new deaths take toll to 48,269 Health department....

China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath -Caixin

China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks a...

Government should repeal farm laws, end farmers' protest: Former MoS Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh

By Amit Kumar Congress MP and former Minister of State for Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday said the government should repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders.Singh, who was Minister...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020