Leicester City's James Maddison is reveling in his team's commanding win over Brighton and said that they took their opponents "by surprise" in the match. Leicester City thrashed Brighton 3-0 in the Premier League here on Monday.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:53 IST
We took Brighton by surprise: Maddison after 3-0 win
James Maddison (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City's James Maddison is reveling in his team's commanding win over Brighton and said that they took their opponents "by surprise" in the match. Leicester City thrashed Brighton 3-0 in the Premier League here on Monday. "That was a performance that I think we needed, to be honest. I think it's games like this, this sort of magnitude, that we haven't actually been great in this year, especially at home. But the difference today was we came out quickly," the club's official website quoted Maddison as saying.

"I think that's something that we've looked at and in the home games where we haven't picked up points and we've had losses, where we think we should've had wins, we haven't actually started the game as well as what we want to. I think we kind of took Brighton by surprise today, how quickly we came out of the blocks, the high pressing and the attacking football," he added. Maddison's opener was added to by Jamie Vardy's 10th Premier League goal of 2020/21 season, before Maddison added another goal to Leicester City's tally in the 44th minute. The second half witnessed no goals as Leicester City easily claimed the three points from the game.

Maddison feels that scoring early goals was the key to their victory over Brighton. "When you get early goals in the Premier League it's so hard to come back. We know that because of when we've conceded in the past, you learn from that. So, if you can get those early goals you give the other team a mountain to climb and I thought we saw the game out brilliantly in the second half," he said.

Sitting in the third position on the Premier League table, Leicester City will now take on Everton on Wednesday. (ANI)

