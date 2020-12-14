Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Serbia part with Tumbakovic after Euro 2020 fiasco

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:42 IST
Soccer-Serbia part with Tumbakovic after Euro 2020 fiasco

Serbia have parted company with head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic by mutual consent after the team failed to qualify for the European Championship finals, the Balkan nation's football association (FSS) said on Monday. "The FSS and Ljubisa Tumbakovic have parted ways by mutual consent and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the soccer governing body said on its website.

"FSS vice-president Marko Pantelic has started the process of interviewing the candidates to take over and Tumbakovic's successor is to be named by the year's end." Serbia, who have never qualified for the European Championship as an independent nation, missed out on Euro 2020 after a penalty shootout defeat by Scotland at home in their playoff final last month.

Having made a group stage exit in the 2018 World Cup, their next task is to reach the 2022 tournament in Qatar and they have been drawn in Europe's qualifying Group A alongside Portugal, Ireland, Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. Euro 2020 was originally due to be held June 12-July 12 this year but was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now to be staged June 11-July 11 next year in 12 venues across Europe. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Edititng by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala HC dismisses Ebrahim Kunju's bail plea in Palarivattom scam case

The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the bail plea of former PWD minister and Indian Union Muslim League IUML MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju in connection with the Palarivattom flyover scam case. A single-judge bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan ...

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,376 fresh cases; lowest in three-and-a-half months

Delhi reported 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest in over three-and-a-half months, even as the death toll mounted to 10,074 with 60 more fatalities. The citys positivity rate dropped to 2.15 per cent from 2.74 per cent on Sund...

Meghan Markle honours Covid-19 heroes in surprise appearance on CNN

American actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance on CNNs annual Heroes TV special Sunday local time to pay homage to the people who have made a difference in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Accor...

Soccer-Arsenal to host Southampton behind closed doors as London moves to Tier 3

Arsenal will host Southampton in Wednesdays Premier League game behind closed doors after London was placed in the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus infection rates. Arsenal were among the 10 Premi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020