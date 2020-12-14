Sports News Roundup: Broncos CB Dawson out for season; Crew acquire GK Bush in trade with Whitecaps

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former Liverpool, France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73

Former France manager Gerard Houllier, who rebuilt Liverpool from Premier League underachievers into a cup treble winning side in 2001, has died aged 73, his former club said on Monday. RMC sport and sports daily L'Equipe said Houllier, who also coached Paris St Germain, Olympique Lyonnais and Aston Villa, died after having a heart operation in Paris.

Cleveland to drop 'Indians' from team name: New York Times

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. The two-times World Series winners said in 2018 that they were phasing out their "Chief Wahoo" logo after it was heavily criticized as racist by Native American rights groups.

Pederson not ready to name Eagles' starting QB

Eagles coach Doug Pederson plans to review film of rookie Jalen Hurts leading Philadelphia to a win over the New Orleans Saints before naming a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Hurts and the Eagles beat the Saints 24-21 in an upset victory fueled by the young quarterback rushing for 106 yards on 18 carries.

Olympics - Surfing wants cut of Games' revenues as permanent sport - president

Surfing should be eligible for a cut of Olympic Games revenues distributed by the International Olympic Committee, after being picked for the 2024 Paris Olympics following their debut at the Tokyo Games next year. The President of the International Surfing Association (ISA) Fernando Aguerre said while the sport was not eligible for any money distributed to the 28 core sports by the IOC after Tokyo, its presence in Paris meant it was no longer a one-Games sport.

NFL roundup: Hurts, Eagles end Saints' 9-game winning streak

Rookie Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 106 yards in his first NFL start as the host Philadelphia Eagles ended the New Orleans Saints' nine-game winning streak Sunday, 24-21. The Eagles prevailed after leading 17-0 and 24-14. Hurts, a second-round draft choice from Oklahoma, started in place of struggling Carson Wentz and completed 17 of 30 for 167 yards as the Eagles (4-8-1) ended a four-game losing streak.

Crew acquire GK Bush in trade with Whitecaps

The 2020 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew got right back to work, acquiring veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Whitecaps will receive $125,000 in general allocation money in exchange, the Crew announced Monday. The deal was completed during Sunday's half-day trade window.

Broncos CB Dawson out for season

Denver Broncos cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Sunday's 32-27 win at Carolina, NFL Network reported Monday. Dawson, who was making his first start of the season, sustained a non-contact knee injury in the first quarter and was carted off the field.

Tennis-Federer still not 100% fit, a doubt for Australian Open

Roger Federer said his recovery from two surgeries on his left knee earlier this year has taken longer than expected and he is unsure whether he will be ready for the Australian Open. Federer, who turns 40 in August next year, has not played a competitive match since losing to Novak Djokovic in this season's semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

Top 25 roundup: No. 23 Arizona State holds off Grand Canyon

Remy Martin scored 23 of his 31 points in the second half, including the game-winning 3-pointer with nine seconds left, to give No. 23 Arizona State a 71-70 win over Grand Canyon at Phoenix on Sunday. ASU (4-2) held on to win when Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s attempted 3-pointer over Holland Woods at the buzzer rolled around the rim and out.

Yankees, LeMahieu far apart, other teams could enter picture

Free agent DJ LeMahieu, identified as the New York Yankees' top priority this offseason, is shopping his services elsewhere due to the gap between his demands and the Yankees' offer, according to multiple reports. LeMahieu was a first-team All-MLB selection with a .364 average, 10 home runs, 10 doubles and 27 RBIs last season.