Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name after 2021 season

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Cleveland team will drop its "Indians" name, following persistent criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday, but will continue to use it during the 2021 season. The Cleveland team said in a statement it would begin the process of "determining a new, non-Native American based name for the franchise" 105 years after adopting the name, citing a desire to unify its community. Jaguars to start QB Minshew against Ravens

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Taking his first snaps since Week 7, Minshew relieved starter Mike Glennon in Sunday's 31-10 home loss to the Tennessee Titans and completed 18 of 31 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown. Olson deals with tragedy, ties for second at U.S. Women's Open

Attempting to earn your first career LPGA victory at the U.S. Women's Open is challenging enough, but Amy Olson faced an even more demanding task on Monday after the unexpected death of her father-in-law on Saturday night. The 28-year-old Olson traversed Champions Golf Club in Houston with the tragedy on her mind while intent on keeping a steely focus on the task at hand. The difficult circumstances didn't prevent Olson from tying for second place at the prestigious event. Eagles S McLeod out for season with torn ACL

Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL sustained in Sunday's upset of the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the extent of McLeod's knee injury on Monday. Jets sign K McLaughlin, DL Coley

The New York Jets signed kicker Chase McLaughlin and defensive lineman Trevon Coley on Monday afternoon. McLaughlin is in line to become the Jets' third kicker this season, following Sam Ficken and Sergio Castillo. The latter struggled on Sunday, missing field-goal attempts from 37, 41 and 43 yards in a 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Stephen Jones: McCarthy will coach Cowboys in 2021

Mike McCarthy will return as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Monday. "There will be absolutely no change with coach Mike McCarthy," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Ulissi forced to rest several months because of heart problem

Italian Diego Ulissi is taking a break from cycling after being diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, his UAE Team Emirates said on Monday. "Diego underwent the normal health checks required by the UCI and the team. Subjectively he was fine and did not feel any disturbance, but the finding of an irregular heartbeat during a physical exertion, not previously present, gave us some doubt," team doctor Michele De Grandi said in a team statement. Golf: Kim storms back to win U.S. Women's Open

South Korean Kim A Lim birdied her final three holes to come from behind and win the U.S. Women's Open by one stroke and claim her first major title in Houston on Monday. Kim started the final round five strokes back and was trailing leader Amy Olson by two shots through 15 holes when she caught fire on a cold morning to finish the final round with a 67. Harden still wants out of Houston

The Houston Rockets tried to convince James Harden to stay by importing John Wall from the Washington Wizards. Unfortunately for the Rockets, the maneuver doesn't seem to have worked. Broncos K McManus to go on COVID-19 list

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus announced Monday that the team will place him on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. In his announcement, posted to Twitter, the 29-year-old said he expects to play Saturday when the Broncos (5-8) host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills (10-3).