Rugby-Wallabies captain Hooper named Australia's Player of the Year

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-12-2020 07:29 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 07:29 IST
Wallabies captain Michael Hooper was awarded the John Eales Medal as Australia's Player of the Year on Tuesday, joining former fullback Israel Folau as the only players to have won the award three times. Hooper also won the award, which is voted upon by the Wallabies players after each test match, in 2013 and 2016.

The 29-year-old openside flanker, who also brought up his 100th test cap this season, pipped 2019 winner Marika Koroibete for the honour with loosehead prop James Slipper third. "Michael is an incredible rugby player, an outstanding captain and an excellent leader on-and-off the field," Rugby Australia Interim Chief Executive Rob Clarke said in a statement.

"The way he conducts himself is a credit to him and the values he lives his life by, and we congratulate him on his achievement." Australia played just six tests this season due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, four against New Zealand and two against Argentina in the Tri-Nations.

They won one game, drew three and lost two.

