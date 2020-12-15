Ind vs Aus: Green to make Test debut at Adelaide if he passes concussion Test, confirms Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed that all-rounder Cameron Green will make his Test debut at Adelaide, provided he passes the concussion Test. The first Test of the four-match series between Australia and India will be played at the Adelaide Oval, beginning December 17 and it would be a day-night contest. Australia have the best-record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play. We're just going through the concussion protocols. We all saw it was a very unusual incident that happened with him. If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good, I've seen him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news," said Langer during a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "He's a terrific young bloke, he's obviously an excellent talent, he's earned the right for selection through his performances through Sheffield Shield cricket. If he's fit and available then he'll make his Test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family," he added.

All-rounder Green was diagnosed with a mild concussion last Friday after being hit in the head while bowling in the second practice-game against the Indians. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was batting and he hit the bowl straight back, Green was trying to catch the ball, but it ended up bursting the hands of the all-rounder and the ball hit his head. Opening batsman Joe Burns has been woefully out of form for the last three weeks so the hosts are in a dilemma as to who should open the batting for them in the first Test. There have been calls to make Marnus Labuschagne a makeshift opener, but Langer has confirmed that the number three batsman would not be chosen as an opener.

"I have been backing Joe the whole time. He is a very good player, you don't lose your talent overnight. He also understands that runs are the greatest currency to any player and he's been a bit light on. We'll get eyes on him today, see how he's going, have a chat with him and we will make our decision on who will open in the next day or so. Marnus won't be opening, he is done an amazing job at number three. Steve Smith does an amazing job at number four. We will try and stay as settled as possible while Warner is injured. We've got some tough decisions to be made," said Langer. "We have got to wait and see what happens with Cameron Green first so that's one part of a jigsaw puzzle. We'll look at Joe Burns and Marcus Harris today to see how they are tracking at training. We've got to pick our six best batsmen and that's all part of the jigsaw puzzle. There's a lot of balls in the air, I wish we could be more definite, not only for you guys but more importantly for our players but until we get a few things ticked off we can't make a decision," he added.

The Border-Gavaskar series will be telecasted on Sony Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Ten 1, and Sony six channels. The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at Adelaide. Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series. (ANI)