Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, December 12.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:58 IST
Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols
Brisbane Heat batsman Chris Lynn (Photo/ Brisbane Heat Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, December 12. Brisbane Heat has been fined AUD 50,000, with AUD 20,000 suspended for the remainder of the Big Bash League season for a breach of sections 1, 3, 4, and 9 of the COVID-19 Directive for State Associations and W/BBL Teams.

Lynn and Lawrence have each been issued a report and notice of charge under section 2.23 of the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, relating to conduct that either (a) is contrary to the Spirit of Cricket; (b) is unbecoming of a representative or official; (c) is or could be harmful to the interests of cricket, or (d) does or could bring the game of cricket into disrepute. Both players have accepted an AUD 10,000 fine, with AUD 4,000 suspended for the remainder of the BBL|10 season.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity & Security, said: "The Code of Conduct charges issued today relate to alleged breaches of protocols that are in place in order to protect our players, officials, staff and the wider community." "Potential COVID-19 hotspots and related impacts on State borders remain a challenge for the league and it is imperative that all protocols are adhered to, giving us the best opportunity to move around the country and execute the full schedule," he added.

On Monday, Lynn and Lawrence were permitted to play in the BBL match against Sydney Thunder despite coming into close contact with members of the public on Saturday. CA had also asked Lynn and Lawrence to maintain a physical distance from other players and match officials during the match, as per league protocols. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Airlines warned over safety as jets return from pandemic storage

Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing potential pilot rustiness, maintenance errors and even insect nests blocking key...

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Tuesday gained Rs 103 to Rs 6,200 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demandOn the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December delivery traded...

India look more settled than Australia going into 1st Test, feels Isa Guha

Former England womens speedster-turned-analyst Isa Guha feels that Indian team going into the first Test looks way more settled compared to the Australian side which is still searching for its ideal opening combination. Isa, a veteran of 11...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020