SRH appoint Moody as director of cricket

Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody was on Tuesday appointed as the director of cricket by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. OrangeArmy KeepRising, the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle.During Moodys seven-year tenure, Sunrisers reached IPL play-offs five times. In this years IPL in the UAE, SRH again reached the play-offs after qualifying third.

Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody was on Tuesday appointed as the director of cricket by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 55-year-old Australian was in charge of SRH for seven years till the 2019 season, guiding the team to IPL title in 2016 before he was replaced by England's World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss in July last year. ''@TomMoodyCricket has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for SunRisers Hyderabad. #OrangeArmy #KeepRising,'' the franchise announced on its official Twitter handle.

During Moody's seven-year tenure, Sunrisers reached IPL play-offs five times. In this year's IPL in the UAE, SRH again reached the play-offs after qualifying third. They lost to Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

