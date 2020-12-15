The following are the top/expected stories at 2110 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and SC East Bengal in Vasco. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Will miss Ishant, no decision on combination: Rahane spells very little ahead of 1st Test Adelaide, Dec 15 (PTI) India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday conceded that pacer Ishant Sharma's absence is a ''big miss'' but side-stepped queries on his team's possible first XI combination for the opening Day/Night Test against Australia starting here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-SMITH Steve Smith misses net session due to sore back Adelaide, Dec 15 (PTI) Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith Tuesday missed a crucial net session due to a sore back as the home team's tumultuous build-up to the four-match Test series against India experienced another major injury scare. SPO-CRI-IND-GAVASKAR Gavaskar's pick: Pant over Saha as keeper, Gill over Shaw as opener New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels the Indian team management should prefer an aggressive Rishabh Pant over a technically sound Wriddhiman Saha for the wicket-keeper's role in the four-match Test series against Australia, starting Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER We will have our plans in place for Kohli: Langer Adelaide, Dec 15 (PTI) Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday asserted that his team will ''have plans in place'' for Indian talisman Virat Kohli as cricket's heavyweights renew one of the sport's greatest rivalries with the opening day-night Test here from Thursday. SPO-CRI-KAPIL Don't get carried away with pace-friendly wickets in Australia: Kapil Dev to Indian bowlers Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev on Tuesday advised the highly-rated Indian pace attack to bowl to their strength and not get carried away with the bouncy wickets during the four-match Test series in Australia beginning on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER-GREEN Green will make Test debut in Adelaide if he clears concussion protocols, says coach Langer Adelaide, Dec 15 (PTI) Promising all-rounder Cameron Green will make his Test debut against India in the series-opening day-night match here if he clears the concussion protocols, Australian coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-WOM-WC ICC announces schedule for 2022 Women's World Cup, India to open against a qualifier Dubai, Dec 15 (PTI) India will open their campaign in the rescheduled Women's ODI World Cup against a qualifier on March 6, 2022 at Tauranga's Bay Oval in New Zealand, according to the 31-match schedule announced by the ICC on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-CUMMINS Pink ball zips around more, captains have to manage tactics: Cummins Adelaide, Dec 15 (PTI) Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels the series opener against India will test the tactical acumen of the captains as day-night matches move at a ''slightly different pace'' with the pink ball zipping around a bit more under lights. SPO-CRI-SMITH-WAUGH Smith paid his penance, needs to be handed captaincy: Mark Waugh Melbourne, Dec 15 (PTI) Former batsman Mark Waugh believes Steve Smith has repented enough for his role in the ball-tampering scandal and needs to be handed Australia's Test captaincy after the retirement of incumbent Tim Paine.

SPO-CRI-PONTING I'm sticking with Joe Burns for first Test, says Ponting Melbourne, Dec 15 (PTI) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting wants the team management to show faith in under-fire Joe Burns and retain him in the Test series opener against India, starting here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-WARNE-BOWLING Warne flays into current bowlers for giving up without a fight Melbourne, Dec 15 (PTI) Ripping apart the argument that cricket has become too batsmen friendly, spin legend Shane Warne has expressed his disappointment at the current bowlers' lack of willingness to hone their skills, innovate, execute and fight, a far cry from his days of dominance.

SPO-CRI-YUVRAJ-LD PUNJAB Yuvraj Singh named in Punjab's probables list for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) World-cup winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to come out of retirement and play domestic cricket again after being named in Punjab's 30-strong list of probables for next month's Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament. SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKING Kohli climbs to 2nd spot; Pujara, Rahane also feature in top-10 in ICC Test ranking for batsmen Dubai, Dec 15 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday jumped one place to second in the ICC Test ranking for batsmen, which also features Chesteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the seventh and 10th positions respectively.

SPO-ISL-ATKMB-PREVIEW ATK Mohun Bagan reboot to face FC Goa charge Margao, Dec 15 (PTI) Having slipped from the top position after going winless in their last two outings, ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to get their mojo back when they take on an in-form FC Goa in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-LEHMANN-BURNS Burns will provide experience in absence of Warner: Lehmann Sydney, Dec 15 (PTI) Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann has backed incumbent opener Joe Burns to play the first Test against India, saying he will provide the hosts with experience in the absence of injured David Warner.

SPO-CRI-SRH-MOODY SRH appoint Moody as director of cricket New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Australia cricketer-turned-coach Tom Moody was on Tuesday appointed as the director of cricket by IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. SPO-CRI-WINDIES-BANGLA CWI approves ''in principle'' tour of Bangladesh next month St John's (Antigua), Dec 15 (PTI) West Indies' tour of Bangladesh next month for two Tests and three one-dayers was on Tuesday approved ''in principle'' by CWI ''subject to the finalisation of the medical and logistical details''.