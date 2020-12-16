Motor racing-Ferrari appoint F2 runner-up Ilott as F1 test driver
Britain's Callum Ilott will be Ferrari's Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday. "I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge," Ilott said in a statement. "I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver."Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 02:58 IST
Britain's Callum Ilott will be Ferrari's Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday. Ilott, 22, was Formula Two runner-up to Germany's Mick Schumacher this year but missed out on a Formula One race seat for 2021. He tested with Ferrari-powered Alfa Romeo in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Schumacher, son of seven times world champion Michael, will race for the Ferrari-powered Haas team while Japan's Yuki Tsunoda, who finished third in F2, is expected to move up with AlphaTauri. "I look forward to contributing to the work the team does on and off track, and to all of the new things I can learn by taking on this exciting new challenge," Ilott said in a statement.
"I will give my all to do a good job and gain as much experience as possible to continue making progress as a driver."
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Alfa Romeo
- Michael
- Callum Ilott
- Mick Schumacher
ALSO READ
New Kids Book "Vahana Masterclass" Launched by Italian Writer Alfredo Covelli
Italian bank UniCredit shares sink on CEO departure
New kids book "Vahana Masterclass" launched by Italian Writer Alfredo Covelli
Berlusconi puts Italian government in trouble over EU bailout fund
5th edition of the World Week of Italian Cuisine in India celebrates home cooking