Tottenham are a proper package right now, says Klopp

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has described Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur as one of the best "counter-attacking" teams.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:57 IST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has described Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur as one of the best "counter-attacking" teams. Mourinho recently celebrated one year of being in-charge of Tottenham and his side has given him a reason to smile after showing consistent performances this season in the Premier League.

Tottenham are currently at the top of Premier League standings on the basis of goal difference, and the side will now face Liverpool later today in a top of the table clash. "I don't struggle with confidence before games. I'm really positive about my boys. I don't overestimate the last game or anything else, I know there is always a proper chance to win the next one. Tottenham has the quality of the top teams, and when they have the ball they show that. But on top of that they defend like a top team, and at the moment have probably the best counter-attacking movements out there," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"They have a lot of situations where they needed only three passes to be one-on-one with the goalie. They are a proper package in the moment, and that's what we know. But that doesn't cost me confidence when I think about my team," he added. December 16 will mark exactly two years since Mourinho's last visit to Anfield Stadium as a manager. In 2018, Mourinho was the coach of Manchester United and his side suffered a 3-1 defeat that saw him sacked two days later.

"I don't think you can compare the last game of Man United with how his team plays now. From a confidence level, that's completely different. With the very long time Jose Mourinho has been successful in the football business, he played pretty much all different systems, and a lot of different styles. As a coach, you always have to adapt to the quality you have, and mix it up with the idea you have. That's one of the best skills of Jose," said Klopp. "In the end, it's all about getting results - and maybe that's the best skill of Jose! In the decisive moments, he's not bothered about style, only about results, and that makes him one of the most successful, if not the most successful, managers around," he added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

