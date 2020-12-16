Left Menu
Motor racing-Tsunoda to drive with F1's AlphaTauri in 2021

16-12-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Formula One's Scuderia AlphaTauri in 2021, replacing Daniil Kvyat, the team announced on Wednesday. Tsunoda finished third in this season's Formula Two Championship with Carlin, claiming seven podiums, two feature race victories and a win in a sprint race.

The 20-year-old will be the first driver who is born in or after 2000 to race for a Formula One team and the first Japanese driver on the grid since Kamui Kobayashi drove for the Caterham F1 Team in 2014.

