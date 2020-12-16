Soccer-Iniesta out for four months after operation
Andres Iniesta faces four months out of action after undergoing an operation to treat a ruptured hamstring, the Vissel Kobe midfielder's representatives said in a statement on Wednesday. Iniesta, 36, moved to Vissel Kobe in 2018 after spending his entire career until then at Barca.Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:14 IST
Andres Iniesta faces four months out of action after undergoing an operation to treat a ruptured hamstring, the Vissel Kobe midfielder's representatives said in a statement on Wednesday. Spain's World Cup final goalscoring hero in 2010, Iniesta ruptured his right hamstring during Vissel Kobe's Asian Champions League last 16 win against Shanghai SIPG last week and flew back to his former home Barcelona to undergo surgery.
Iniesta was treated by renowned sports surgeon Ramon Cugat, who usually performs operations on Barcelona players and injured players from other top European sides, including Manchester City. Iniesta, 36, moved to Vissel Kobe in 2018 after spending his entire career until then at Barca. He retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Vissel Kobe
- World Cup
- the 2018 World Cup
- Asian
ALSO READ
SeQuent Scientific launches veterinary medicine in 19 European countries
European shares rise on vaccine hopes; Brexit talks eyed
European shares rise on vaccine hopes, China data; Brexit talks eyed
EXCLUSIVE-European allies pushed back when Trump sanctioned Iran’s banks
European regulator to decide Dec. 29 on 1st virus vaccine