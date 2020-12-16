Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan's best is yet to come, says Habas

ATK Mohun Bagan got off to a flying start in the ongoing seventh season of India Super League (ISL) but the Mariners have now slipped to the third position. Bagan coach Antonio Habas feels the recent form of the team is due to the fitness levels of players and the best of the Mariners can be seen in January.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:27 IST
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan's best is yet to come, says Habas
ATK Mohun Bagan coach Antonio Habas (file image) . Image Credit: ANI

ATK Mohun Bagan got off to a flying start in the ongoing seventh season of India Super League (ISL) but the Mariners have now slipped to the third position. Bagan coach Antonio Habas feels the recent form of the team is due to the fitness levels of players and the best of the Mariners can be seen in January. "The problem is not about two or three players but the condition of the players after eight months without football. Some players have injuries and we are now in the process of recovering the players to their best possible condition," goal.com quoted Habas as saying.

"I think the best of ATK Mohun Bagan can be seen in January because until now we have had a lot of problems with injured players. We don't have fully fit players. I think by January we can have our players in the best possible condition," he added. The Kolkata giants have had an average of 46 percent of ball possession quite opposite of FC Goa's 60 per cent. But Habas isn't concerned with the Gaurs' dominant game.

"I don't think only one or two players determine their (FC Goa's) performance. It's the collective effort of the team. Goa has good players and a good team, as do ATK Mohun Bagan. You can win a match by scoring goals, not with possession," said Habas ATK Mohun Bagan will take on FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal says will have enough COVID-19 jabs for the whole population

Portugal will have enough coronavirus jabs to inoculate the whole population, with the distribution of the vaccines kicking off as soon as they arrive in the country, hopefully before the end of the year, the head of the vaccination task-fo...

Ram temple to be built using only domestic funds: Trust

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as its trust doesnt have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad, general secretary of the trust ...

Slaven Bilic fired by West Brom after 1-1 draw against City

Slaven Bilic was fired by struggling Premier League team West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, becoming the first manager to lose his job this season. West Brom is in next-to-last place in the Premier League after collecting only seven points ...

Most of SP workers are farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the farmers agitation against the three central farm laws, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that most of the SP workers are farmersThe BJP government has sent not only SP workers to jail, but has also arrested ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020