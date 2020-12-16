Left Menu
Defeat against Wolves a 'big lesson' for players: Lampard

After facing a defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said there is a "big lesson" for his players from the match that if they drop their standards, they will end up losing games. Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in the Premier League here on Wednesday.

ANI | Wolverhampton | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:08 IST
Frank Lampard (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After facing a defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said there is a "big lesson" for his players from the match that if they drop their standards, they will end up losing games. Chelsea suffered a 2-1 defeat against Wolves in the Premier League here on Wednesday. "We had a long unbeaten run, everyone sung our praises. I was the last one to do that, it's my job to stay level-headed. So I shouldn't get too disappointed tonight as much as I'd like to. I didn't get too elated against Leeds when we were on the back of a really good run," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"Clearly when we perform like we did today then that's not game management, that's not the level that we are striving for. I still think there's a lot of improvement to come in the group so I wouldn't say I'm massively surprised. My experience of the Premier League tells me that if you drop your standards, which we have in two games, particularly away from home, you can lose football matches. So a big lesson for the players there," he added. During the match, Chelsea took the lead with the help of Olivier Giroud's strike in the 49th minute. However, Daniel Podence scored the equaliser for Wolves in the 66th minute before Pedro Neto netted the winner in the dying minutes of the game.

This was Chelsea's second defeat in a row as the club earlier lost 1-0 against Everton on Sunday. Lampard further stated: "I thought the game was there for us to win and then obviously we allowed them back into the game. We allowed them momentum, we allowed them some counter-attacks and we lose the game. So I'm really disappointed." (ANI)

