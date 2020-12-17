Ind vs Aus, 1st Test: Kohli wins toss, opts to bat first

Left Menu
India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the day-night Test here at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 09:15 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia captain Tim Paine (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the day-night Test here at Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The first Test of the four-match series is played with pink-ball while the rest of the series will be played with red-ball.

Virat Kohli-led side announced their playing XI a day before the game which included Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha. The visitors have opted for three seamers and one spinner in the first Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, and Umesh Yadav are the three pacers while Ravichandran Ashwin has been chosen as the lone spinner.

On the other hand, Tim Paine-led side has handed a debut Test cap to all-rounder Cameron Green before the toss. Pacer Pat Cummins presented the 459th Australian Test cap to Green. Australia have picked Joe Burns ahead of Marcus Harris as Matthew Wade's partner in the opening. The hosts are also going with three pacers and one spinner.

India's playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. Australia's playing XI: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. (ANI)

