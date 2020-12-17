Left Menu
Lewandowski deserves to get FIFA accolade: Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has backed his striker Robert Lewandowski to win the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:29 IST
Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick . Image Credit: ANI

Lewandowski had scored twice to help Bayern register a 2-1 win against Wolfsburg on Wednesday. Along the way, Lewandowski became just the third player to register 250 goals in Bundesliga. "Lewy is on one side very important on the pitch, but also he is in the inner circle of the squad. He is of course a very important player whose point of view truly counts," Goal.com quoted Flick as saying.

"Therefore, we are all looking ahead. So that Manuel, as well as Lewy, will win their awards. Both players truly deserve it," he added. The 32-year-old Lewandowski is now only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the landmark after Gerd Muller (365) and Klaus Fischer (268). However, the striker is the first non-German to score 250 goals in Bundesliga.

Lewandowski took 332 games to go past the 250-goals mark, and this has made him quicker than Fischer (460) but not as quick as Muller (284). The striker has scored 22 goals in 20 Bundesliga games against Wolfsburg and this is the most he has scored against a single opponent. Lewandowski had made the move to Bayern Munich from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, where he has remained for the past seven seasons.

He has won the Bundesliga in every season he has played for Bayern, and he finally lifted the Champions League crown during the 2019-20 campaign when his side defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the final. (ANI)

