Lewandowski admits Bayern didn't play 'perfectly' against Wolfsburg

Robert Lewandowski is happy after guiding Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, but admitted that his side did not play 'perfectly' in the first half of the game.

ANI | Munich | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:52 IST
Robert Lewandowski (Photo/ Robert Lewandowski Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Robert Lewandowski is happy after guiding Bayern Munich to a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg, but admitted that his side did not play 'perfectly' in the first half of the game. Wolfsburg scored the opening goal of the match in the fifth minute but Lewandowski levelled the scores before the conclusion of the first half. His equaliser against Wolfsburg was his 250th goal in his 332nd Bundesliga match.

Lewandowski found the net again in the 50th minute which sealed the win for Bayern Munich. "I'm glad I scored twice today and that we took three points. We didn't play perfectly in the first half but we were more consistent in the second half. Wolfsburg played very well today," the club's official website quoted Lewandowski as saying.

Bayern Munich will now take on Leverkusen on Saturday and then the team will return to action on January 3 against Mainz. Lewandowski said the team will give their all in the next match. "The last few matches have not been easy. We have one more match, followed by a short break. It's also down to mental strength, so we must give our all again in the last match, no matter how strong Leverkusen are at the moment. We must stick to our game plan and try everything to win the last match. We must be alert from the start and not only after conceding a goal," he said. (ANI)

