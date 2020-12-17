Left Menu
Development News Edition

NorthEast United eye longest unbeaten run in ISL as Jamshedpur beckons

However, if they manage to avoid a defeat against Jamshedpur, the Guwahati-based side would achieve their best-ever unbeaten run in ISL history.We are working hard to be sure were not going to lose. If we get the three points tomorrow, it will be the best unbeaten start for us, so looking forward to that, he added.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:45 IST
NorthEast United eye longest unbeaten run in ISL as Jamshedpur beckons

NorthEast United would look to consolidate a terrific start and extend their unbeaten run when they lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Friday. The Highlanders will be pleased with the start they have got this year after six games. A victory on Friday will put them level on points with table-toppers FC Mumbai City and second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan.

NEUFC found themselves in a similar position the previous season, remaining unbeaten after six games. But two back-to-back defeats saw their momentum slip as they finished a disappointing ninth. However, if they manage to avoid a defeat against Jamshedpur, the Guwahati-based side would achieve their best-ever unbeaten run in ISL history.

''We are working hard to be sure we're not going to lose. We will try to go for three points in every single game but I'm not worried (about losing). The most important thing is we keep progressing, improving and we stick to our identity,'' said NEUFC head coach Gerard Nus. ''If we get the three points tomorrow, it will be the best (unbeaten) start for us, so looking forward to that,'' he added. NorthEast will have to be wary of Jamshedpur striker Nerijus Valskis, who is currently the joint top-scorer alongside FC Goa's Igor Angulo. The Red Miners have been dependent on the Lithuanian upfront, and he has scored six of his team's seven goals so far.

Jamshedpur too are heading into the game after successive draws. A win for Owen Coyle's men, placed seventh, could enhance their chances of making it into the top four. Jamshedpur will miss the presence of their suspended midfielder Aitor Monroy, who picked up a red card in the previous game against Mumbai City FC. They will have to ensure they control the midfield and stop NorthEast's forwards from getting the service they want. The defence, marshalled by Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley, will also have to play a big role to keep NorthEast's attacking force quiet. So far, only Mumbai have scored more goals than the Highlanders this season.

Coyle expects a tough challenge from his counterparts but also believes in his team's abilities. ''They (NorthEast) are a good team, they have shown they are hard-working and it's going to be a tough game,'' he said. ''We have enormous respect for them but it's also a game we're looking forward to. We know that if we're at our very best, it's a game we can win.'' PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fishermen detained in eastern Libya have been freed - Italy

A group of 18 sailors who were seized by Libyan patrol boats in September while fishing in the Mediterranean have been freed by authorities in eastern Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.The sailors, who include I...

Putin denies involvement in Kremlin foe Navalny's poisoning

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of his top political foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and accused US intelligence agencies of fomenting the claims. Speaking v...

Portugal's Costa in isolation after meeting Macron, gets COVID-19 test

Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa has cancelled official trips and is in self-isolation, his office said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he met French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus.It said Cos...

SpiceJet to operate 30 new domestic flights

SpiceJet said on Thursday it would start 30 new domestic flights in a phased manner from next week. The Centre has currently permitted the Indian carriers to operate maximum 80 per cent of their flights before the coronavirus pandemic.Among...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020