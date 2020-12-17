Left Menu
Development News Edition

MCA appoints Amit Pagnis as Mumbai coach for 2020-21 season

Former Mumbai and Railways cricketer Amit Pagnis was on Thursday named as coach of the Mumbai team for the 2020-21 domestic season, which starts with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament from January 10.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:45 IST
MCA appoints Amit Pagnis as Mumbai coach for 2020-21 season

Former Mumbai and Railways cricketer Amit Pagnis was on Thursday named as coach of the Mumbai team for the 2020-21 domestic season, which starts with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament from January 10. The Mumbai Cricket Association made the announcement through a media release.

''Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA has appointed Amit Pagnis as coach of the Mumbai Senior Men Team for the season 2020-21(ending 31st March 2021),'' the release jointly issued by secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated. The CIC comprises former India players Lalchand Rajput (chairman), Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe. Pagnis, 42, played 95 first-class matches in which he scored 5,851 runs. The domestic season will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, which begins from January 10, 2021.

Domestic giants Mumbai are placed in Elite Group E and will play their matches in Mumbai only..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...

Second COVID-19 wave hits West & Central Africa as weather cools

The second wave of coronavirus infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts are warning it could be worse than the first as cooler weather descends on a region where most countries cannot afford a vaccine. Nigeria, Niger, Maur...

Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan

Norwegian Airs shareholders endorsed the airlines financial rescue plan on Thursday in a series of votes, one of several hurdles the heavily indebted company must clear to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Norwegian Air now faces difficult neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020