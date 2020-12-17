Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA vs SL: Mathews to miss Test series against Proteas

The Sri Lanka Cricket board on Thursday announced the squad which will take part in the upcoming Test Series against South Africa and England. The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa. Dimuth Karunaratne has been named skipper while Angelo Matthews misses out from the tour to South Africa after injuring himself in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:03 IST
SA vs SL: Mathews to miss Test series against Proteas
Angelo Mathews will be a part of the England series.. Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lanka Cricket board on Thursday announced its squad for the upcoming Test Series against South Africa and England. The squad was approved by the Minister of Youth and Sports Namal Rajapaksa. Dimuth Karunaratne has been named skipper while Angelo Matthews misses out from the tour to South Africa after injuring himself in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League. South Africa had announced their squad on Wednesday and they included seam bowler Migael Pretorius for the series which gets underway with the Boxing Day Test. The 25-year-old from Vereeniging has had an exceptional season so far in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) 4-Day Domestic Cup under the coaching of former Proteas paceman Allan Donald.

Commenting on the selection, convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang said: "We're pleased to include Migael in the Proteas Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. We're big on rewarding consistently good work and the player has done a lot to make a case for himself. "We hope that this experience will be a great learning one for him and that this can serve as encouragement for players across the country, showing them that their chances may not be as far off as they think."

The South African squad will gather in Pretoria on Saturday to begin their preparation. Kagiso Rabada and Dwain Pretorius have not yet been medically cleared to participate in the tour as per the CSA release. Sri Lanka squad for South Africa and England series: Dimuth Karunaratne - Captain, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews (for England), Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah seeks repolling in Garoora-Bandipora

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded repolling in Garoora District Development Council constituency in Jammu and Kashmirs Bandipora in view of allegations of booth capturing and other malpractices. Polling for the sixth phase o...

ED attaches assets of Surat bullion trader in DeMo PMLA case

The ED has attached assets worth Rs 1.12 crore of a Surat-based bullion trader in a money-laundering probe against him and others linked to the 2016 demonetisation of two currency notes, the agency said on Thursday. A 97.85-sq.mtr flat in t...

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020