Rugby-Six more former players join concussion lawsuit

A joint statement released by World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU on Thursday confirmed that they had "received a letter of claim from solicitors representing certain players and will now take time to consider its contents".

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:48 IST
Six more former rugby players on Thursday joined a class-action lawsuit against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) which alleges a failure to protect them from the risks caused by concussions. The letter of claim, setting out their intention to sue, has been sent to the sport's governing bodies with a total of nine players involved, including England's Steve Thompson and Michael Lipman and former Wales flanker Alix Popham.

Former Wales Under-20 centre Adam Hughes and ex-England under-21 player Neil Spence were among six new members behind the lawsuit, while four other England and Wales players chose to remain anonymous. A joint statement released by World Rugby, the RFU and the WRU on Thursday confirmed that they had "received a letter of claim from solicitors representing certain players and will now take time to consider its contents".

