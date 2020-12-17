Bengal begin camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20

A 25-member Bengal probables began their preparatory camp for next month's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Jadavpur University second campus ground here on Thursday. Most of the players in the camp also featured in a club-level Bengal T20 challenge. Bengal have been clubbed with Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam and Hyderabad in Group B and will have the advantage of playing at home.

''We have got a pretty tough group. If you lose one game your chances of qualification is almost finished, so you have to be on top of your game and win all five matches. You can't afford to have an off day,'' Bengal coach Arun Lal said. ''We have had a lovely Bengal T20 Challenge tournament where each player got 10 matches to play, so I think we will be well prepared by the time the tournament starts,'' he added.

The much-delayed Indian domestic season will commence with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The tournament is set to be played across six states under-bio secure environment from January 10 to 31..