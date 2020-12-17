Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket Extras: DDCA rejects Azad's application, Bedi complaints to Ombudsman

The Delhi Districts Cricket Association DDCA has rejected the application of former India player Kirti Azad for the post of state teams selector, which has prompted legendary Bishan Sigh Bedi to file an official complaint with the ombudsman.

PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:05 IST
Cricket Extras: DDCA rejects Azad's application, Bedi complaints to Ombudsman

The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has rejected the application of former India player Kirti Azad for the post of state team's selector, which has prompted legendary Bishan Sigh Bedi to file an official complaint with the ombudsman. While DDCA didn't give any official reason for the rejection, it is understood that Azad's application had been rejected on two counts.

Firstly, he is 61 years old. While the DDCA hasn't kept any age-cap, they would prefer somebody below 60 years for the job. Secondly, Azad had previously been a DDCA selector from 2002-04, same time when he was also the national selector from North Zone. ''Bishan paaji has officially raised the issue with the DDCA ombudsman because there aren't any grounds to reject Kirti's (Azad) application among those who have offered their candidature. He is a Test cricketer and World Cup winner,'' a close friend of Azad told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As per sources, former opener Ashu Dani, leg-spinner Chetanya Nanda and former coach Bhaskar Pillay are in fray to become selectors. As far as coach's position is concerned, Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is in the fray along with Manoj Prabhakar.

Dav Whatmore to coach Nepal: The Cricket Association of Nepal on Thursday appointed World Cup-winning former Sri Lanka coach Dav Whatmore as their chief coach for the upcoming season. Whatmore initially was about to coach India's first-class side Baroda but since BCCI SOP with regards to cricket during COVID-19 explicitly asks states to avoid having senior citizens (60 plus) in its squad as support staff, the state unit decided against availing Whatmore's services.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan's PTI cannot save government with early Senate elections: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that even if the countrys government holds early Senate elections, it would not be able to save itself and will be sent home. If you are not affected by ...

Oxford says vaccine has good immune response with two-dose regime

Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday.The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to A...

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Biden's son Hunter

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with any potential prosecution of President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter, who has disclosed that his taxes are being investigated by a federal prosecutor in Delaware. Trump w...

SC issues notice to Centre, 8 states on plea of Twitter India against multiple FIRs

The Supreme Court Thursday sought a response from the Centre and eight states including Karnataka and Assam on a plea of Twitter Communications India Pvt Ltd seeking quashing of multiple FIRs lodged against it for allegedly promoting a twee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020