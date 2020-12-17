The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-LD IND Pink Test: Australia restrict India to 233/6 after Kohli run-out Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) Virat Kohli's enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA No regrets about strategy in first two sessions: Pujara Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) It took Cheteshwar Pujara 148 balls to get his first boundary but not for once did the senior India batsman feel that he batted too slowly during the opening day's play against Australia in the first Pink ball Test here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-IND-LYON Kohli's run out was massive: Nathan Lyon Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) The run out of India skipper Virat Kohli was ''massive'' and it turned to be a momentum-shifting moment, says Australia spinner Nathan Lyon as the hosts snared quick wickets towards the end of the opening day of the first Test to walk off the field smiling, here on Thursday. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-SCHEDULE Mushtaq T20: Ahmedabad to host knock-outs; Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai among venues By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The refurbished Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad will host the knock-out matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship, from January 20-31.

SPO-BOX-LD WC Panghal in final, 4 medals assured for India at boxing WC; positive COVID case in contingent also detected New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Amit Panghal (52kg) stormed into the final after three other Indian boxers were assured of medals at the World Cup in Cologne, Germany on Thursday even as a positive COVID-19 case among the support staff caused some anxiety in the contingent. SPO-CRI-AMIR-LD RETIREMENT Amir quits cricket alleging mental torture, says can't play under current PCB management Karachi, Dec 17 (PTI) Pakistan fast bowler Mohammed Amir on Thursday announced a dramatic end to his international cricket career, alleging that he has been ''mentally tortured'' by the management of his national board, which called the move a personal decision.

SPO-WREST-WC-IND-FS Narsingh Yadav, Ravi Dahiya make early exit from World Cup Belgrade, Dec 17 (PTI) Narsingh Pancham Yadav's much-anticipated return to the mat after a four-year doping ban ended with a Qualification round defeat while Tokyo Olympics-bound Ravi Dahiya suffered a surprise opening-round loss at the individual World Cup, here. SPO-WREST-WC-IND India's Anshu Malik grabs silver at Wrestling World Cup Belgrade, Dec 17 (PTI) Young Anshu Malik was the lone Indian woman wrestler to win a medal at the individual World Cup, grabbing a silver in the 57kg category, here.

SPO-WADA-IND-DONATION India pledges USD 1 million to WADA for scientific research New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) India has pledged USD one million to the World Anti-Doping Agency's scientific research budget, the ''highest among contributions made by other world governments.'' SPO-ISL-NORTHEAST-PREVIEW NorthEast United eye longest unbeaten run in ISL as Jamshedpur beckons Vasco, Dec 17 (PTI) NorthEast United would look to consolidate a terrific start and extend their unbeaten run when they lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match here on Friday. SPO-CRI-WARNE-PINKBALL Pink ball should replace ''pathetic'' red-ball in Tests, says Warne Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) Australia spin legend Shane Warne on Thursday made a strong pitch for the pink ball to be used in all Test matches in place of the ''pathetic'' red cherry that offers ''nothing'' to the bowler.

SPO-MINISTRY-YOGASANA Sports Ministry formally recognises yogasana as competitive sport New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Sports Ministry on Thursday formally recognised yogasana as a competitive sport, which will enable the ancient practice to avail government funding. SPO-GOLF-WOM Amandeep maintains slender lead in 9th leg of Hero WPGT Gurugram, Dec 17 (PTI) Amandeep Drall carded an even par to take sole lead at the end of the second day in the 9th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. SPO-RACING-INRC Gaurav Gill wins Round 1 of INRC Itanagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Ace Indian rally driver Gaurav Gill began the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 in style, winning the Rally of Arunachal, here on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-PGTI Tata Steel Tour C'ship: Chikkarangappa takes first round honours with blistering 62 Jamshedpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Chikkarangappa S shot a blistering 10-under-62 to take the first round lead at the Tata Steel Tour Championship golf tournament, here on Thursday. SPO-FOOT-CAHILL-KOHLI India need to create superstars like Kohli in football, says Cahill Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Australian soccer legend Tim Cahill feels India need to create superstars like Virat Kohli in football, a game which has immense fan following in the country.

SPO-CRI-SHUKLA Rajiv Shukla set to be unanimously elected as BCCI vice-president New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla will once again become the vice-president of BCCI after the members have unanimously decided to elect the veteran Congressman. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-BENGAL Bengal begin camp for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) A 25-member Bengal probables began their preparatory camp for next month's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament at the Jadavpur University second campus ground here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-SNIPPETS Cricket Extras: DDCA rejects Azad's application, Bedi complaints to Ombudsman New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has rejected the application of former India player Kirti Azad for the post of state team's selector, which has prompted legendary Bishan Sigh Bedi to file an official complaint with the ombudsman..