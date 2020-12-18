Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man United

Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, has signed for Manchester United, the former United and England striker said on Thursday. The 35-year-old Rooney posted a picture on Instagram alongside his wife Colleen and 11-year-old Kai, who held up a United No. 10 shirt - the number his dad wore for the Premier League club - with his name on the back. "Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-12-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 04:12 IST
Soccer-Wayne Rooney's son Kai signs for Man United

Wayne Rooney's son, Kai, has signed for Manchester United, the former United and England striker said on Thursday. The 35-year-old Rooney posted a picture on Instagram alongside his wife Colleen and 11-year-old Kai, who held up a United No. 10 shirt - the number his dad wore for the Premier League club - with his name on the back.

"Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son," Wayne Rooney said. Rooney senior joined United from Everton in 2004 and became the club's record goalscorer, netting 253 times in 559 appearances over 13 years at Old Trafford before re-joining Everton.

Also England's all-time leading scorer, Rooney moved to Major League Soccer side DC United in 2018 before joining English Championship club Derby County as player-coach in January this year.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Australian Open pushed back three weeks into FebruaryThe 2021 Australian Open will be pushed back three weeks due to COVID-19 precautions, with the first Grand Slam event of the calendar...

Reuters World News Summary

With investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are saying they want the team to come to the central city, hoping they could prove the virus did not originate there. An internationa...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after aide tests positiveU.S. President-elect Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, after an incoming White House adviser, Cedric Ric...

Record-breaking storm unleashes travel havoc on U.S. Northeast

A winter storm piled record-breaking amounts of snow onto parts of the U.S. Northeast on Thursday and wreaked havoc throughout the region, killing at least four people in traffic crashes and hobbling travel. The first major snowstorm of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020