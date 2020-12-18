Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:07 IST
Fast bowler Jacob Duffy took 4-33 on debut for New Zealand in the first Twenty20 cricket international against Pakistan on Friday to set up the home team's five-wicket victory in the opener of the three-match series

SPO-HANDBALL-LEAGUE-POSTPONEMENTPremier Handball League postponed to next year due to COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League (PHL) was on Friday postponed to next year due to concerns over health and safety of players amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SPO-TSS-SCHOLARSHIPTSS launches National Scholarship Program; Bopanna, Uthappa to mentor budding sportspersons New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) India cricketer Robin Uthappa and tennis star Rohan Bopanna will mentor budding sportspersons of the country as part of the National Scholarship Program launched on Friday by The Sports School (TSS), an integrated institution for sports and academics.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Chitkara University Makes it into the Top 200 in the Clarivate Analytics' 'Leading Innovators List 2020'

Chandigarh, IndiaNewsVoirChitkara University has been listed in Top 200 of the Leading Innovators in South and South East Asia by Derwent, Clarivate Analytics in the report of Innovation in South and South East Asia-2020. For any academic a...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media on conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now is bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fes...

Germany classifies Spain’s Canary Islands as COVID-19 risk area

Germany will add Spains Canary Islands to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, its health authority RKI said on Friday, a classification that could hit tourism to the Atlantic archipelago.The Robert Koch Institute RKI for infections diseases sa...

Kolte-Patil Acknowledged as India's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand by TRA's Brand Trust Report 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Kolte-Patil Developers Limited BSE 532924, NSE KOLTEPATIL KPDL, a leading Pune based real estate developer, with growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, today announced that it has been ackn...
