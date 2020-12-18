Left Menu
Development News Edition

India lead by 62 runs after bowling out Australia for 191

At stumps, Mayank Agarwal and night-watchman Jasprit Bumrah were at the crease.Indias first innings ended at 244 in the first session of the second day. Brief scores India 244 all out and 91 in six overs Australia 1st innings 191 all out in 72.1 overs Marnus Labuchagne 47, Tim Paine 73 not out R Ashwin 455, Bumrah 340.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:08 IST
India lead by 62 runs after bowling out Australia for 191

India were nine for one in their second innings when the stumps were drawn on the second day of the first Day/Night Test against Australia here on Friday. Starting their second innings 53 runs ahead after bowling out Australia for 191, the visitors extended their lead to 62 by the end of the day's play at the Adelaide Oval. At stumps, Mayank Agarwal and night-watchman Jasprit Bumrah were at the crease.

India's first innings ended at 244 in the first session of the second day. Ravichanran Ashwin (4/55) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/40) were the top wicket-takers for India. Brief scores: India: 244 all out and 9/1 in six overs Australia 1st innings: 191 all out in 72.1 overs (Marnus Labuchagne 47, Tim Paine 73 not out; R Ashwin 4/55, Bumrah 3/40).

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University Makes it into the Top 200 in the Clarivate Analytics' 'Leading Innovators List 2020'

Chandigarh, IndiaNewsVoirChitkara University has been listed in Top 200 of the Leading Innovators in South and South East Asia by Derwent, Clarivate Analytics in the report of Innovation in South and South East Asia-2020. For any academic a...

Changing nature of war: Rajnath says mobile phones now have longer reach than missiles

Apparently referring to the impact of social media on conflicts between nations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the reach of the mobile phone now is bigger than that of a missile. Addressing the annual Military Literature Fes...

Germany classifies Spain’s Canary Islands as COVID-19 risk area

Germany will add Spains Canary Islands to its list of COVID-19 risk areas, its health authority RKI said on Friday, a classification that could hit tourism to the Atlantic archipelago.The Robert Koch Institute RKI for infections diseases sa...

Kolte-Patil Acknowledged as India's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand by TRA's Brand Trust Report 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Kolte-Patil Developers Limited BSE 532924, NSE KOLTEPATIL KPDL, a leading Pune based real estate developer, with growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, today announced that it has been ackn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020